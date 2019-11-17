Ashton Agar Takes Nasty Blow to Head After Dropping Brother Wes’ Catch
Ashton Agar was at the receiving end of a nasty blow in Western Australia’s One-Day Cup Clash against South Australia, as he dropped a catch hit by his own brother at the Karen Rolton Oval at Adelaide.
