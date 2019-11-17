Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashton Agar Takes Nasty Blow to Head After Dropping Brother Wes’ Catch

Ashton Agar was at the receiving end of a nasty blow in Western Australia’s One-Day Cup Clash against South Australia, as he dropped a catch hit by his own brother at the Karen Rolton Oval at Adelaide.

November 17, 2019
Agar had slipped and felt the impact of the ball right between his eyes, and his brother Wes ran over to see if he had not sustained a serious injury. Fortunately, he could walk off the field with nothing more than a towel around his head to stem the flow of blood.

Speaking after the match, Ashton Agar’s brother Wes said, “He slipped over and the ball hit his glasses and the glasses split him open.

"The doctor wanted to stitch him up, but he just got engaged so he said he'll leave it to a plastic surgeon.

"I was pretty rattled ... It looked really bad. I was just worrying about his health. I wasn't thinking about anything else, I just ran out of my crease to go see him.

"I didn't feel great, but thankfully he's okay."

