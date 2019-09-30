Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS ZIM

upcoming
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Ashton Turner Out for Four to Six Weeks With Broken Finger

Australia batsman Ashton Turner has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a fracture on his right index finger.

Cricketnext Staff |September 30, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Ashton Turner Out for Four to Six Weeks With Broken Finger

Turner sustained the injury during training at the Marsh Cup, and is likely to miss the T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"Ashton sustained a fracture to his right index finger at training this week," WACA sports science medicine manager Nick Jones said. "After reviewing the injury with specialists, he will require a period of approximately four-six weeks before being able to return to play."

Turner starred in Australia's tour of India earlier this year, smashing 84 off 43 balls in Australia's successful 359-run chase in the Mohali ODI. He was a part of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL too. Turner was, however, left out of Australia's World Cup squad.

Turner utilised the time to get a surgery done on his shoulder, after which he returned to action in the Marsh Cup. He began well, scoring a 49-ball 52 in Western Australia's 125-run victory over Victoria.

Turner has played three ODIs and five T20Is for Australia.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

ZIM v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more