Australia batsman Ashton Turner has been ruled out for four to six weeks with a fracture on his right index finger. Turner sustained the injury during training at the Marsh Cup, and is likely to miss the T20Is against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
"Ashton sustained a fracture to his right index finger at training this week," WACA sports science medicine manager Nick Jones said. "After reviewing the injury with specialists, he will require a period of approximately four-six weeks before being able to return to play."
Turner starred in Australia's tour of India earlier this year, smashing 84 off 43 balls in Australia's successful 359-run chase in the Mohali ODI. He was a part of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL too. Turner was, however, left out of Australia's World Cup squad.
Turner utilised the time to get a surgery done on his shoulder, after which he returned to action in the Marsh Cup. He began well, scoring a 49-ball 52 in Western Australia's 125-run victory over Victoria.
Turner has played three ODIs and five T20Is for Australia.
Ashton Turner Out for Four to Six Weeks With Broken Finger
