Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201913:30 IST

4th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201917:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Napier

08 Nov, 201910:30 IST

Ashwin and KXIP Have Decided to Part Ways Amicably: Ness Wadia

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Wednesday said the franchise and former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin have amicably decided to part ways.

PTI |November 6, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
Ashwin and KXIP Have Decided to Part Ways Amicably: Ness Wadia

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Wednesday said the franchise and former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin have amicably decided to part ways even though Delhi Capitals is still not a done deal.

Stylish opener KL Rahul is expected to lead the side after Ashwin's departure.

KXIP has been negotiating with Delhi Capitals for the past two months but now it has come to light that a few other teams are also interested in Ashwin, who captained the Punjab franchise for the past two seasons but could not take the side to the play-offs.

"I know there is a lot of speculation but we are still talking. Ashwin is a very good, versatile player. Any team would love to have him. We are talking to a few different teams (including Delhi) and as soon as we are clear, we will announce it," Wadia told PTI.

"We (Ashwin and KXIP) have amicably come to a conclusion that we should part ways and now we are trying to get the best fit, best solution for everyone. We are talking to a few teams to see where the best fit is and the best value comes for both Ashwin and ourselves. We want the best deal for everyone," he added.

Wadia had last month said that the KXIP board had a re-think on Ashwin and decided to retain the premier India spinner following the appointment of Anil Kumble as head coach. Now it has come quite clear that negotiations over Ashwin trade-off have resumed.

The announcement will have to be made before the IPL transfer window closes on November 14.

Under Ashwin's leadership, KXIP showed a lot of promise in the first half of the past two seasons before losing momentum in the second half. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019.

The off-spinner, who only plays one format for India, made a strong comeback in the home Test series against South Africa after warming the bench in the West Indies, where Ravindra Jadeja was preferred as the sole spinner in the playing eleven.

KXIP reached the semifinals in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 before making the play-offs just once in 2014 when they finished runners-up. Now with the legendary Kumble on board, the franchise is aiming to end its title drought.

AshwinKXIPness wadiawadia

Related stories

Kings XI Punjab's R Ashwin All Set to Join Delhi Capitals
Cricketnext Staff | November 6, 2019, 10:09 AM IST

Kings XI Punjab's R Ashwin All Set to Join Delhi Capitals

Andrew McDonald Named New Rajasthan Royals Head Coach
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 1:20 PM IST

Andrew McDonald Named New Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

RCB Becomes First IPL Team to Appoint Woman Support Staff
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 10:34 AM IST

RCB Becomes First IPL Team to Appoint Woman Support Staff

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Napier All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more