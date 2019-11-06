Ashwin and KXIP Have Decided to Part Ways Amicably: Ness Wadia

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Wednesday said the franchise and former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin have amicably decided to part ways even though Delhi Capitals is still not a done deal.
Stylish opener KL Rahul is expected to lead the side after Ashwin's departure.
KXIP has been negotiating with Delhi Capitals for the past two months but now it has come to light that a few other teams are also interested in Ashwin, who captained the Punjab franchise for the past two seasons but could not take the side to the play-offs.
"I know there is a lot of speculation but we are still talking. Ashwin is a very good, versatile player. Any team would love to have him. We are talking to a few different teams (including Delhi) and as soon as we are clear, we will announce it," Wadia told PTI.
"We (Ashwin and KXIP) have amicably come to a conclusion that we should part ways and now we are trying to get the best fit, best solution for everyone. We are talking to a few teams to see where the best fit is and the best value comes for both Ashwin and ourselves. We want the best deal for everyone," he added.
Wadia had last month said that the KXIP board had a re-think on Ashwin and decided to retain the premier India spinner following the appointment of Anil Kumble as head coach. Now it has come quite clear that negotiations over Ashwin trade-off have resumed.
The announcement will have to be made before the IPL transfer window closes on November 14.
Under Ashwin's leadership, KXIP showed a lot of promise in the first half of the past two seasons before losing momentum in the second half. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019.
The off-spinner, who only plays one format for India, made a strong comeback in the home Test series against South Africa after warming the bench in the West Indies, where Ravindra Jadeja was preferred as the sole spinner in the playing eleven.
KXIP reached the semifinals in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 before making the play-offs just once in 2014 when they finished runners-up. Now with the legendary Kumble on board, the franchise is aiming to end its title drought.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ashwin and KXIP Have Decided to Part Ways Amicably: Ness Wadia
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Wednesday said the franchise and former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin have amicably decided to part ways.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 6, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Kings XI Punjab's R Ashwin All Set to Join Delhi Capitals
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Andrew McDonald Named New Rajasthan Royals Head Coach
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
RCB Becomes First IPL Team to Appoint Woman Support Staff
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDRajkot SCAG
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWRajkot SCAG
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWRajkot SCAG
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZNapier All Fixtures
Team Rankings