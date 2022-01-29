'Ashwin Bhai Texted Me'-Jaydev Unadkat Reveals Time in Wilderness After 2020/21 Australia Tour Snub

Jaydev Unadkat has a tough couple of seasons. And probably it went really bad back in 2020/21 when he received a snub from the selectors for the upcoming Australia tour. In a free-wheeling chat with ESPN Cricinfo, he revealed how he felt really bad as he saw India travel with a huge contingent. He wouldn’t have minded being the few net bowlers Down Under. The 30-year-old has played just one Test match for India that came way back in 2010. His last ODI match was in 2018. He thought practicing with the Indian team would have really helped him, but all he got was a cold shoulder. Later Ravi Ashwin, who saved the Test match for India at the SCG, personally texted him, saying that his time will come.

“Last year I was part of a group of players shortlisted by the BCCI to attend a fitness camp at the NCA. That kind of thing obviously motivates you. And when you go there and coaches or selectors have a word with you, saying they are looking at you or whatever, that could be very important for us players on the fringes. That has not happened to me until now. There have been times where I was told that they do not want me as a net bowler because I am a senior player and they want to give exposure to young bowlers as net bowlers. It has been especially tough when I see India traveling overseas with a large contingent," he said.

“On January 2, last year Ashwin bhai [R Ashwin] texted me during the last Australia tour, where nearly every member of the squad, including the reserve bowlers, got a chance to play the four-Test series [because of injuries]. He said: “I feel for you and the way you have performed in the last [Ranji] season. But be right where you are in terms of your game and your mindset. Your time will come", he said.

Unadkat played a huge role in Saurashtra winning the Ranji Trophy in 2020. He was the captain, besides he also accounted for 67 wickets in ten games.

