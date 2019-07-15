Ashwin Captures Broad's Euphoric Reaction During Last Over

England clinched their maiden World Cup title in a nail-biter over New Zealand at Lord’s to send the country and their fans around the world into a state of euphoria. The ebbs and flows of the final moments of the game left everyone at the edge of their seat, and some even off the floor.
Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship captured the reactions of his teammates as the last over of the England run-chase was being played out. As Martin Guptill’s throw ricocheted off Ben Stokes and sped towards the boundary for overthrows, it left Ashwin's fellow teammates in the dressing room stunned.
One of them was England pacer Stuart Broad, who is seen jumping in joy after a deflected overthrow resulted in six crucial runs for England.
Broad posted the recording of Ashwin going live on Instagram, on Twitter and wrote, "Videos of emotion from #CWC19Final, we all must have them?! @ashwinravi99 captured the @TrentBridge changing room when, at the most crucial point of the match, a 1 in a million deflection went for '6'. Breathtaking, never seen anything like it. I love Cricket @englandcricket.”
Having batted first New Zealand scored 241 for 8 in their 50 overs, and in reply, the hosts were bowled out for 241 in an incredible last over, which saw a six, an overthrow six and a run out to tie the game. The match went into the Super Over and England posted 15 runs, only for the Kiwis to finish with the same number of runs. However, due to England’s boundary count in the game being higher, 27 against 17, they were victorious and won their maiden World Cup title.
