Ashwin Continues Good Form For Nottinghamshire, Bags Nine Against Kent

R Ashwin did not get a place in the Indian XI for the two Tests against West Indies, but continued his good form for Nottinghamshire in county cricket.
Ashwin went to England from West Indies and picked up nine wickets in his first match on return, against Kent at Trent Bridge. The offspinner picked up 4 for 121 in the first innings and 5 for 89 in the second, apart from scoring 7 and 55 with the bat.
However, Ashwin's efforts couldn't prevent Kent from winning by 227 runs with captain Sam Billings scoring 100 in the second innings. Norringhamshire were chasing 440 for win and were bowled out for 212 with Ashwin's 55 being the highest score of the innings.
Ashwin's performance with the ball extended a good season for the offspinner in the county circuit. He had played three matches prior to the West Indies tour too, and now has 32 wickets from four matches with four five-wicket hauls.
Ashwin was left out of the Indian XI for both Tests in West Indies, with India prefering Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner. He is a part of the squad for the home Tests against South Africa.
