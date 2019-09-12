Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England *

271/8 (82.0)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by Australia (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Ashwin Continues Good Form For Nottinghamshire, Bags Nine Against Kent

R Ashwin did not get a place in the Indian XI for the two Tests against West Indies, but continued his good form for Nottinghamshire in county cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
Ashwin Continues Good Form For Nottinghamshire, Bags Nine Against Kent

R Ashwin did not get a place in the Indian XI for the two Tests against West Indies, but continued his good form for Nottinghamshire in county cricket.

Ashwin went to England from West Indies and picked up nine wickets in his first match on return, against Kent at Trent Bridge. The offspinner picked up 4 for 121 in the first innings and 5 for 89 in the second, apart from scoring 7 and 55 with the bat.

However, Ashwin's efforts couldn't prevent Kent from winning by 227 runs with captain Sam Billings scoring 100 in the second innings. Norringhamshire were chasing 440 for win and were bowled out for 212 with Ashwin's 55 being the highest score of the innings.

Ashwin's performance with the ball extended a good season for the offspinner in the county circuit. He had played three matches prior to the West Indies tour too, and now has 32 wickets from four matches with four five-wicket hauls.

Ashwin was left out of the Indian XI for both Tests in West Indies, with India prefering Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner. He is a part of the squad for the home Tests against South Africa.

countynottinghamshireR Ashwin

Related stories

India vs South Africa: Rohit to Lead Board President’s XI Against Proteas in Practice Match
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 5:25 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Rohit to Lead Board President’s XI Against Proteas in Practice Match

India vs South Africa | No Reason Why Rohit Can’t Succeed as Opener in Tests: Gilchrist
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 12:04 PM IST

India vs South Africa | No Reason Why Rohit Can’t Succeed as Opener in Tests: Gilchrist

India vs South Africa | Trained Hard and Did Pilates to Improve Back: Hardik Pandya
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 9:22 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Trained Hard and Did Pilates to Improve Back: Hardik Pandya

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...