Ashwin is Not a Slouch on the Field, Should Be Considered for White-Ball Formats: L Sivaramakrishnan

Former India legspinner L Sivaramakrishnan said R Ashwin should be considered for India’s white-ball squads once again given his experience and ability to bowl to left handers. Sivaramakrishnan said Ashwin should be among the names discussed for the India squad for ICC T20 World Cup, especially if he has a good IPL 2021 for Delhi Capitals in the UAE.

Ashwin has not played in India blues since 2017, when the team went with wrist spin options like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

“Yes, he is one of the outstanding bowlers we’ve had in the last few years. His experience will definitely help," Sivaramakrishnan said in a press conference arranged by the Sony Network. “He bowls very well to left handers. He’s not a slouch on the field, he can field reasonably well and is a safe catcher. He has worked hard on his fielding and fitness. He should be considered in my opinion. If there are a lot of left handers in the opposition, you want your best offspinner to be bowling to them. If Ashwin has a good IPL in UAE, he should be considered."

Sivaramakrishnan also spoke about Kuldeep Yadav’s troubles, saying he has to work on both his technique and mindset.

“He has to work on his action and various other things. When he came into the team, the KulCha was a formidable pair. They were two different kinds of bowlers. A lot of people praised him when he had success. But a bowler needs backing when he is low on confidence.

“You have to identify your own mistakes and improve. A lot of people have said Kuldeep is slow through the air, that’s probably working on his mental aspect of the game.

“A bowler’s natural speed is different. Bowling slow can be an advantage. In IPL, Amit Mishra’s speed is below 80 and batsmen struggle. Each bowler has his own comfortable speed.

“Work needs to be done on Kuldeep, both technically and mentally. He is still very young, a rare kind of a bowler. He can comeback and be very useful for India. It doesn’t help if your IPL team drops you. That’s where you build your confidence. If he works hard and has a good IPL, he can have a good chance of a comeback."

The former India legspinner was impressed with Rahul Chahar.

“He is a really good bowler. I like his attitude, he wants to take wickets and be attacking. Has a slip in position, Rohit Sharma captains him beautifully. He was very good in the IPL before it was suspended. I’ve seen him bowl a lot on domestic cricket. He is quite a hardworking boy. I really like the look of Rahul Chahar. He will be successful."

