Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Ashwin, Maharaj & Pooran Mutually Cancel Yorkshire Contracts

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club in a statement on their official website said on Monday that the contracts of R. Ashwin, Keshav Maharaj and Nicholas Pooran have been cancelled by mutual consent.

IANS |April 28, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
Ashwin, Maharaj & Pooran Mutually Cancel Yorkshire Contracts

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club in a statement on their official website said on Monday that the contracts of R. Ashwin, Keshav Maharaj and Nicholas Pooran have been cancelled by mutual consent.

South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj had agreed to re-join the White Rose for their opening two County Championship fixtures against Gloucestershire and Essex.

Later this summer, Yorkshire were set to add yet more international experience to the spin department with India's Ravichandran Ashwin due to play the majority of the remaining Championship fixtures.

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran had agreed a second stint at Emerald Headingley after agreeing to re-join as Yorkshire Vikings' overseas player for the 2020 campaign.

However, due to the global coronavirus outbreak, all parties have come to an agreement to cancel these contracts.

Martyn Moxon, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Director of Cricket said: "Firstly, I really appreciate the players' understanding in this matter. We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this Covid pandemic. They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present. We hope that we will be able to see them at Emerald Headingley in the future."

CORONVIRUSkeshav maharajNicholas PooranR Ashwinyokshire

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more