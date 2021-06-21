Ashwin, Pujara, Pant Reveal Their Favourite Test Cricketer | Watch Video

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a video on their official Twitter handle where players from the Indian and the New Zealand team have revealed their favourite cricketers.

When you ask any cricketer who they have idolized growing up or a cricketer who has made an impact on the game, generally a legend of the game is picked.

However, despite the numerous legends picked, there is one name which is pretty much in common to all.

Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, BJ Watling and Colin de Granhomme are among the ones who talked about their cricketing idols.

Starting with Pant, the youngster says he looked up Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who was a maestro with the gloves as well as with the bat.

New Zealand allrounder Grandhomme also picked an Australian player in Andrew Symonds for his all-round skills.

On asking Bumrah, the pacer picked Glenn McGrath while Watling said that he idolizes South Africa legend Allan Donald.

But for Ashwin, Pujara, Ishant and Watling, their favourite cricketer growing up was Sachin Tendulkar.

Ashwin revealed that he was inspired by Tendulkar as a kid when he saw the maestro score a century in Chennai. Here is the video which has been shared by the ICC.

Meanwhile, with the weather permitting some action at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl against India on Day 2 of the World Championship Test Final.

The first day was washed out, but Day 2 saw India being put in to bat first.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill created a steady partnership of 70 before Kyle Jamieson picked Rohit’s number, dismissing the opener for 34.

After four overs, Wagner removed Gill for 28. While skipper Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) chipped in with handy runs, the rest of the line-up were unable to handle the swing as Jamieson ran riot, claiming a fifer.

Other than Ashwin (22), the lower-order was bundled out quickly which saw India score 217 runs in the first innings.

New Zealand ended Day 3 with 101/2 with the help of Devon Conway’s half-century and Tom Latham’s handy 30. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will come out to bat on Day 4.

