Ashwin Remains India's Best Spinner, Can't Keep Him Out of Shorter Formats: Saqlain
Akhtar's proposal of an India-Pakistan series to raises funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in both countries had attracted criticism from big names like Kapil Dev. India did not need the money, Kapil had said.
Ashwin Remains India's Best Spinner, Can't Keep Him Out of Shorter Formats: Saqlain
Akhtar's proposal of an India-Pakistan series to raises funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in both countries had attracted criticism from big names like Kapil Dev. India did not need the money, Kapil had said.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings