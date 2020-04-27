Ashwin Remembers IPL 2010's Harsh Reality Check, Says It Was Like a 'Hard Slap'
Ashwin recalled the 2010 IPL when he was dropped from the CSK squad after two bad games, which was like a "hard slap", more so because he felt that coach Stephen Fleming "didn't talk to him" and he was not backed enough.
