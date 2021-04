Ashwin, Sundar And Natarajan Pay Tribute to Departed Tamil Actor Vivek

Tamil comedian Vivek passed away early Saturday in a Chennai hospital after undergoing angioplasty and stenting procedure on Friday. He was 59 and admitted to SIMS Hospital after being brought in an unconscious state.

Vivek had complained of discomfort following which he was rushed to the emergency room of the hospital where he underwent the aforementioned procedures. His demise leg to a wave of tributes with personalities and fans from different walks of life expressing their condolences.

India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with allrounder Washington Sundar and left-arm pacer T Natarajan took to Twitter paying their tributes.

Ashwin wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of #ActorVivek !! I can’t believe you are no more #ripvivek”

Sundar said he was shocked at hearing the news crediting Vivek for making his childhood memorable. “Shocked beyond words to hear the passing away of @Actor_Vivek. You were an epitome of energy who made us all laugh so much and made our childhood so memorable. Your greatness will live through your trees you planted. My prayers and strength to your family. #RIPVivekSir” he wrote.

Natarajan, posted, “Rest in peace vivek sir !! We miss u !! #RIPVivekSir”

The Padma Shri awardee was also known for his social reformative messages expressed through movie dialogues and was called ‘Chinna Kalaivanar’. He was also an environmentalist and started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu.

He was last seen in the Tamil remake of popular Hindi movie ‘Vicky Donor’.

