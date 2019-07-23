WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin Tries a New ‘Mystery’ Action in TNPL and Picks a Wicket

It seems Ravichandran Ashwin is having a lot of fun playing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and recently he was seen bowling with a rather unique action.
Ashwin, bowling the 20th over of the innings, hides the ball behind his back and then just loops it towards the batsman without giving him any sort of pace. The batsman tries to hit down the ground but ends up hitting straight to the fielder.
The off-spinner plays for the Dindigul Dragons and was seen trying something similar in the previous game as well but then he didn’t pick a wicket.
He delivered the ball without a full action as his non-bowling arm remained unmoved and he completed the run-up by releasing the ball on his left foot.
He will soon be seen wearing the India colours after he was selected to be a part of the Test team for the West Indies tour. The two Tests are a part of the World Test Championships.
Earlier in the year, Ashwin was in the news for mankading Jos Buttler in the IPL.
