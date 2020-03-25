Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashwin Uses 'Mankad' Moment to Ask People to Stay Indoors

R Ashwin put a cheeky turn to his famous 'mankading Jos Buttler' dismissal

Cricketnext Staff |March 25, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Ashwin Uses 'Mankad' Moment to Ask People to Stay Indoors

R Ashwin put a cheeky turn to his famous 'mankading Jos Buttler' dismissal from last year's IPL to spread an important message as India went into a 21-day lockdown starting March 25 to fight the spread of COVID 19.

Ashwin took to twitter to put up a picture of the dismissal, which turned one year, to ask people to stay indoors and stay safe.

Ashwin wrote: "Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown"

Earlier, Ashwin had said the entire situation due to the virus is a reminder that there are bigger things in life than cricket.

"Right now is the time to find solutions instead of blaming this country or that country. The solution for the time being seems to be social-distancing and patience. Hopefully science finds a breakthrough soon," Ashwin told ESPNCricinfo.

"There is a lesson in all this: we take the game too seriously. There are far bigger things than the game that can hamper it."

