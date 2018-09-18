Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
"Our Performance was Shocking" - Angelo Mathews Tears Into Team After Asia Cup Exit

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 18, 2018, 9:17 AM IST

Angelo Mathews after the match.

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews minced no words after his team were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2018, terming their performance “shocking” and “disappointing”.

"This was shocking from the whole team. Even in the first game, we got all out for 150-odd. Congratulations to Afghanistan as they outplayed us,” Mathews said after the match.

Afghanistan knocked five-time champions Sri Lanka out of the Asia Cup with a 91-run win in Abu Dhabi Monday. Mathews was quick to place the blame for this loss squarely on the batsmen.

“We got a good start but again lost our way in the middle overs. The bowlers did well, the fielding had also improved from the last match. It's just the batting unit that let us down,” he added.

He further went on to add that his side showed how well they could play in the latter part of their series against South Africa earlier this year. The Proteas won the first three of the five ODIs in the series yet Sri Lanka fought back to ensure the series ended 3-2.

“We played better cricket in the later parts of the South Africa series. Just disappointing to see the way the boys went about it. We couldn't handle pressure. Not passing 150 on both occasions is very shocking and disappointing."

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan, meanwhile, praised his team’s excellent all-round showing.

“Every batsman executed his plans; we especially spoke of partnerships. Must credit our fielders too, they did well,” the winning captain said at the post-match ceremony.

“When you want to play to win you play positively. Our spinners, batsmen and bowlers all did well. I would also like to say thanks to the crowd for their support."

First Published: September 18, 2018, 8:05 AM IST
