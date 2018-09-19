Hardik Pandya Stretchered Off the Field After Suffering Acute Lower Back Injury

India's Hardik Pandya is taken out of the field on a stretcher after he fell after bowling a delivery during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Injury update - @hardikpandya7 has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now.

Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute #TeamIndia #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/lLpfEbxykj