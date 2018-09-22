Hope We Can Repeat This Against Pakistan - Rohit Sharma Lauds ‘Clinical Performance’

Loading...
Speaking in the post-match ceremony, Sharma said, “It was a clinical performance right from the start to restrict them (Bangladesh) to 170-odd. We always knew it was better batting under the lights. On this pitch, it is important to rotate the bowlers as batsmen get used to the bowlers quickly. The Conditions were challenging but our bowling unit responded very well for us.”
Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 83 off 104 balls in India’s chase of 174 runs, praised the performance of his bowlers and hoped for a repeat of the performance against Pakistan. India will meet Pakistan for the second time in the tournament on Sunday, in the Super Four phase of the competition.
“Chahal and Kuldeep have been bowling really well. Jadeja played an ODI after very long time, and to come out and play an ODI like this is exceptional. Kuldeep and Chahal will have an odd off game. All the bowlers bowled according to the plan. When everything goes to plan, it looks easy. We will go back and recover and come back fresh against Pakistan and try to replicate this performance,” he said.
Making a return to the Indian ODI side after more than a year, Ravindra Jadeja was declared man-of-the match for his superb bowling figures of 10 overs, no maidens, 29 runs and 4 wickets in the first innings. His spell was instrumental in restricting Bangladesh to just 173 runs in 49 overs, which was chased down by the Indian batsmen in 36.2 overs for the loss of three wickets.
“Finally, I am playing after 15 months in an ODI. I always wanted to make a mark when I got the chance,” Jadeja said. “Finally, I got a chance today and I am very happy. Kuldeep and Chahal were also bowling well and luckily I was getting wickets at the other end, so that's how bowling works. I will try to play my role with bat too if the opportunity comes against Pakistan.”
On the other hand, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza reflected on his side’s batting performance, said that the batsmen needed to take more responsibility. “If you look at the batting, we lost wickets from the start. Against Sri Lanka we lost wickets but had a middle-order partnership that did well,” he said.
“You have to back yourself, it was a decent wicket to bat on, but we couldn't make any partnership today. We could have made 250-260. It might have been a better track for batting later, but 260-270 would have made for a good match. You can't ask bowlers to defend 170 in a 50-over match, so I think our batsmen have to take more responsibility to build the innings. One match can change everything, we are still in the tournament, and we need to do well against Afghanistan next time.”
India will take on Pakistan next on Sunday in Dubai, while Bangladesh will play Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on the same day.
