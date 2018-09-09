Asia Cup 2018: All Matches Involving Hong Kong to Have ODI Status in Tournament

Loading...
Hong Kong, who beat UAE in the final of the qualifiers, are the only team participating in the tournament without ODI status. Their first-round matches will take place against Pakistan and India on 16 and 18 September, respectively, in Dubai.
“To grant ODI status to all matches in the Asia Cup is a positive step taken by the ICC Board as we continue to take an in-depth look at international cricket structures in relation to our long-term ambition of growing the game and adding to the one billion fans who already follow the sport,” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a media release.
“This decision was informed by our review of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year where there was a mix of games with and without international status which proved to be confusing for fans.
"In order to simplify the situation we will extend the ICC Cricket World Cup principle of all matches being ODIs to other tournaments where a number of the teams have ODI status and some not, this includes the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.
“The fact that these events are open to teams beyond the existing 16 teams that currently have ODI status is important and, accordingly, ensuring all matches are granted ODI status is befitting of the events and just reward for the teams that have qualified.
"Of course all T20 matches between ICC Members now have T20I status and we are in the midst of reviewing the whole issue of ODI status, which should be completed in the next few months.”
The Asia Cup will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 15-28 September and will see India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Bangladesh take part.
First Published: September 9, 2018, 7:12 PM IST