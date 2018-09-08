India-Pakistan is Just a Regular Match For Me, Says Shoaib Malik

Loading...
Shoaib Malik, the experienced all-rounder, said the game would be just another regular match, and urged his team-mates too to view it in a similar way to avoid adding extra pressure.
“The Asia Cup match against India is just a regular match for me,” he said in Lahore on Friday. "If you think too much about the India-Pakistan game then you create pressure for yourself. I would say that we should consider this just another game and would say the same to my team-mates.”
Malik, however, said the game would be a great opportunity for youngsters in his side, as performances against India would be noted by many.
“Whoever performs in the match against India will become a hero as a huge number of people watches it, so it’s a big opportunity for youngsters to perform,” he said.
Malik has played 266 One-Day Internationals, 103 Twenty20 Internationals and 35 Tests in a career that began way back in 1999, and is only the second Pakistan player to have scored 7000 runs and taken 150 wickets in ODIs.
The 36-year-old is still an important part of Pakistan's one-day set up, and once again confirmed his retirement plans after the 2019 World Cup.
“As I’ve already said, World Cup 2019 will be my last international ODI tournament,” he said.
First Published: September 8, 2018, 12:08 PM IST