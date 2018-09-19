Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Asia Cup 2018: Indian Players Visit Hong Kong Dressing Room After Close Encounter

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 19, 2018, 4:31 PM IST
Ehsan Khan poses with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

India survived a mighty scare before recording a 26-run win over Hong Kong in their opening match of the Asia Cup on Tuesday. Chasing a stiff 286-run target on a slow wicket, Hong Kong’s opening pair of Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73) stitched a record 174-run partnership to raise the hopes of a major upset before both their dismissals resulted in a collapse of the batting order, eventually managing just 259 for eight at the end of 50 overs.

After the game, members of the Indian team visited the Hong Kong dressing room and met the promising cricketers. They posed for pictures and some of them also talked to the players, sharing their knowledge about the game.

While clicking a picture with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, Ehsan Khan, who dismissed the Indian wicketkeeper for a duck in the innings, said, “I have been waiting for this moment for the last ten years. It is a dream come true moment for me.”



After meeting with the players, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, “We got together with the Hong Kong players and shared our experience with them – DK (Dinesh Karthik), (KL) Rahul, me and Dhoni. We loved talking to them, and I wish them well for the future matches.”

While Honk Kong head home, India’s next challenge will be their arch rivals Pakistan, which takes place on Wednesday.

2014 asian gamesAsia Cup 2018hong kong vs indiaIndia vs Hong KongOff The Field
First Published: September 19, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
