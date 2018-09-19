Asia Cup 2018: Indian Players Visit Hong Kong Dressing Room After Close Encounter

Loading...
After the game, members of the Indian team visited the Hong Kong dressing room and met the promising cricketers. They posed for pictures and some of them also talked to the players, sharing their knowledge about the game.
While clicking a picture with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, Ehsan Khan, who dismissed the Indian wicketkeeper for a duck in the innings, said, “I have been waiting for this moment for the last ten years. It is a dream come true moment for me.”
Dressing Room 📹: #TeamIndia’s heart-warming gesture.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2018
After a hard-fought game, #TeamIndia visited Hong Kong’s dressing room and met the promising cricketers, posed for pictures and shared their knowledge - by @28anand.
Full video here - https://t.co/RtbuJ5biVo pic.twitter.com/CTkOO7T90I
After meeting with the players, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, “We got together with the Hong Kong players and shared our experience with them – DK (Dinesh Karthik), (KL) Rahul, me and Dhoni. We loved talking to them, and I wish them well for the future matches.”
While Honk Kong head home, India’s next challenge will be their arch rivals Pakistan, which takes place on Wednesday.
First Published: September 19, 2018, 4:27 PM IST