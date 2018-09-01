Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Lasith Malinga Returns, Named In Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Squad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 1, 2018, 6:47 PM IST
Lasith Malinga Returns, Named In Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Squad

Lasith Malinga (Getty Images)

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been recalled to a Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is set to start on September 15. The recently turned 35-year-old, whose last international appearance was against India last year when he took just one wicket for 35 runs, is returning to the side after being left out for the one-off T20I against South Africa earlier this month.

However, official sources said he had impressed selectors during an ongoing domestic T20 series and has now been included in the one-day squad for the Asia Cup tournament opening in the United Arab Emirates in two weeks.

Malinga has taken 301 ODI wickets giving away 8,705 runs since his ODI debut in July 2004. In the shortest form of the game, he has taken 90 wickets conceding 1,780 runs.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (capt), Kushal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka. Dhanajaya De Silva, Akila Dhananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dusmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga

(with agency inputs)

First Published: September 1, 2018, 6:00 PM IST
