Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Confident of Strong Showing in Asia Cup

“I think we have got some good past memories against Sri Lanka from a few months back, but Sri Lanka is a very good team, and they are playing very good cricket and we have to be at our best to beat them. We have been preparing quite well, so hopefully we can deliver,” said Mahmudullah.
Bangladesh will be led by Mashrafe Mortaza and have big names like Shakib-Al-Hassan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal in their ranks. Mahmudullah too has become the mainstay of the team, playing the role of the finisher.
“It always feels good to contribute to the team if the team is winning it feels even better, I will try to keep it simple and try and contribute as much as I can.
“To be honest, I think all the teams are playing very good cricket at the moment, every team is very important and we can’t afford to be relaxed, and we need to take it game by game so that we can do well in the first stage,” added Mahmudullah.
The 32-year-old also asked Bangladeshi fans to come out in huge numbers to support the team in UAE.
“Hopefully we are going to get a really good crowd here because plenty of Bangladeshis live here, and we hope they will come out and support us and we hope to deliver some good results for them,” said Mahmudullah, signing off.
First Published: September 12, 2018, 5:40 PM IST