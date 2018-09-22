Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Secret Behind His Haircut, Teases New Hairdo

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 22, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
(Image: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja’s return to India’s ODI side saw him put in a match-winning performance as the Rohit Sharma-led side romped to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their first Super Four match at the Asia Cup 2018 on Friday.

The left-arm orthodox bowler ended the game with figures of 4-29 in his 10 overs, a spell that was enough to earn him the Player of the Match award.

However, aside from his exploits with the ball, the other thing that caught the eyes of fans and experts alike about Jadeja was the new hairstyle he sported.

He spoke about his latest long-locked hairdo in an interview with India’s fielding coach R. Sridhar that was uploaded on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s official website.

“I changed my hairstyle because I had the previous one for a long time; nearly two and a half months almost,” said a cheerful Jadeja even as Sridhar mimicked the manner in which the spinner settles his hair.




The man fondly referred to as “Sir Jadeja” by his fans has never been averse to switching up his looks and he teased a new look ahead of India’s next game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“Constantly moving my head to settle my hair is causing me some pain in the neck. So maybe this is the last day I keep this hairstyle. Maybe from tomorrow people will get to see a new hairstyle!”

India will next take on Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. A win for either side will put them in a strong position to qualify for the final.

First Published: September 22, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
