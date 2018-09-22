Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Secret Behind His Haircut, Teases New Hairdo

Loading...
The left-arm orthodox bowler ended the game with figures of 4-29 in his 10 overs, a spell that was enough to earn him the Player of the Match award.
However, aside from his exploits with the ball, the other thing that caught the eyes of fans and experts alike about Jadeja was the new hairstyle he sported.
He spoke about his latest long-locked hairdo in an interview with India’s fielding coach R. Sridhar that was uploaded on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s official website.
“I changed my hairstyle because I had the previous one for a long time; nearly two and a half months almost,” said a cheerful Jadeja even as Sridhar mimicked the manner in which the spinner settles his hair.
Want to know where @imjadeja's love for quirky hairstyles comes from?— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2018
Watch the full conversation between #TeamIndia's fielding coach @coach_rsridhar & comeback star Ravindra Jadeja - by @28anand.
Full interview here 📹 https://t.co/sXiIbq3qm5 pic.twitter.com/VJxoBqxw2a
The man fondly referred to as “Sir Jadeja” by his fans has never been averse to switching up his looks and he teased a new look ahead of India’s next game against arch-rivals Pakistan.
“Constantly moving my head to settle my hair is causing me some pain in the neck. So maybe this is the last day I keep this hairstyle. Maybe from tomorrow people will get to see a new hairstyle!”
India will next take on Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. A win for either side will put them in a strong position to qualify for the final.
First Published: September 22, 2018, 4:27 PM IST