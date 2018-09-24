In Numbers: Rohit-Dhawan Record Opening Stand Helps India Register Big Win Against Pakistan

Loading...
Sharma notched an unbeaten 111 for his 19th one-day hundred while Dhawan made a 100-ball 114 for his 15th century as the pair put on 210 for the opening stand - their highest-ever, surpassing the 178 the pair registered against Australia in Nagpur.
That super effort from the openers saw India overhaul the target with 10.3 overs to spare. The win is India's highest against Pakistan in terms of wickets.
Sharma also completed 7000 ODI runs, becoming the third-fastest Indian - behind Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly - and fifth fastest overall to get to the mark.
It was a rather dismal outing for the Pakistani bowlers as Dhawan and Sharma hit them all around the park. This was only the sixth instance in a completed match that none of the Pakistan bowlers were able to pick up a single wicket.
Dhawan and Sharma also became the fifth highest scoring pair for India, beating Kohli and Sharma, who have 3685 scored runs together.
The convincing victory helped India seal a spot in the final for the Asia Cup and the men in blue will certainly start as favourites on Friday, no matter who they come up against.
First Published: September 24, 2018, 2:03 AM IST