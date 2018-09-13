Asia Cup 2018 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Dates & Time Table, Venue of All Asia Cup Matches

Loading...
In skipper Virat Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the team. Ambati Rayudu makes a comeback to the team and so does Kedar Jadhav. There is only one new inclusion in the team, that of fast bowler K Khaleel Ahmed. India play their opening game against Hong Kong on 18 September. Here is the full schedule of the Asia Cup 2018:
League Stage
15 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Dubai
16 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong in Dubai
17 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi
18 September: India vs Hong Kong in Dubai
19 September: India vs Pakistan in Dubai
20 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi
Super Fours
21 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up in Dubai
21 September: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up in Abu Dhabi
23 September: Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up in Dubai
23 September: Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up in Abu Dhabi
25 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner in Dubai
26 September: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up in Abu Dhabi
Final
28 September: TBC vs TBC
(All the matches will begin at 1700 hrs IST)
First Published: September 13, 2018, 4:27 PM IST