Asia Cup 2018 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Dates & Time Table, Venue of All Asia Cup Matches

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 13, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
(AFP Image)

After the end of a hectic England tour, the Indian team travels to UAE to participate in the Asia Cup, where continent’s top teams battle it out against each other. Other than the Asian giants India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will be seen in action too.

In skipper Virat Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the team. Ambati Rayudu makes a comeback to the team and so does Kedar Jadhav. There is only one new inclusion in the team, that of fast bowler K Khaleel Ahmed. India play their opening game against Hong Kong on 18 September. Here is the full schedule of the Asia Cup 2018:

League Stage

15 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Dubai
16 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong in Dubai
17 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi
18 September: India vs Hong Kong in Dubai
19 September: India vs Pakistan in Dubai
20 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

Super Fours

21 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up in Dubai
21 September: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up in Abu Dhabi
23 September: Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up in Dubai
23 September: Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up in Abu Dhabi
25 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner in Dubai
26 September: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up in Abu Dhabi

Final

28 September: TBC vs TBC

(All the matches will begin at 1700 hrs IST)

First Published: September 13, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
