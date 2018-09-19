Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sehwag, Harbhajan and Other Cricketers Congratulate India on Victory over Pakistan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 19, 2018, 11:43 PM IST
Sehwag, Harbhajan and Other Cricketers Congratulate India on Victory over Pakistan

India made short work of Pakistan’s target of 163 in their final Group A fixture of the Asia Cup 2018, winning the encounter by eight wickets. With the victory in Dubai, India also bettered their Asia Cup Record (50-over format) against their arch-rivals, making it 6-5.

The game was set up by the Indian bowlers who took wickets at regular intervals to never allow Pakistan to get back in the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early, dismissing both the openers to put the pressure firmly on Pakistan. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik then combined to share a 50-run stand but once Kuldeep Yadav got rid of the former, the innings just collapsed with Kedar Jadhav and Kumar taking three wickets each.

In reply, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched an 86-run stand to set the game up for them. Sharma got out moments after getting to his 35th ODI fifty to Shadab Khan. Dhawan missed out on his fifty when he was out for 46 but Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik ensured there were no more hiccups.

After India scored the winning runs, several current and former cricketers congratulated the Indian side on their resounding victory on Wednesday.

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag also rejoiced after the performance of Rohit Sharma's side. He wrote, "Congratulations India on a very comprehensive victory. Wonderful team effort and great contributions from everyone."

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished the Indian side after the victory. He wrote, "Congratulations India! Overall a great team effort by bowlers and batsmen.. well played!"



Here are some of the other reactions after the win:










Asia Cup 2018Bhuvneshvar KumarIndia vs Pakistanjasprit bumrahKedar JadhavPakistan vs Indiarohit sharmashikhar dhawan
First Published: September 19, 2018, 11:31 PM IST
