Sehwag, Harbhajan and Other Cricketers Congratulate India on Victory over Pakistan

The game was set up by the Indian bowlers who took wickets at regular intervals to never allow Pakistan to get back in the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early, dismissing both the openers to put the pressure firmly on Pakistan. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik then combined to share a 50-run stand but once Kuldeep Yadav got rid of the former, the innings just collapsed with Kedar Jadhav and Kumar taking three wickets each.
In reply, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched an 86-run stand to set the game up for them. Sharma got out moments after getting to his 35th ODI fifty to Shadab Khan. Dhawan missed out on his fifty when he was out for 46 but Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik ensured there were no more hiccups.
After India scored the winning runs, several current and former cricketers congratulated the Indian side on their resounding victory on Wednesday.
Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag also rejoiced after the performance of Rohit Sharma's side. He wrote, "Congratulations India on a very comprehensive victory. Wonderful team effort and great contributions from everyone."
Congratulations India on a very comprehensive victory. Wonderful team effort and great contributions from everyone #INDvPAK
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2018
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished the Indian side after the victory. He wrote, "Congratulations India! Overall a great team effort by bowlers and batsmen.. well played!"
Congratulations India! 👏🏻👏🏻Overall a great team effort by bowlers and batsmen.. well played! 💪🏻 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 19, 2018
Here are some of the other reactions after the win:
A resounding win for India, especially considering playing back to back matches in this heat. The bowlers were brilliant and Rohit led the team brilliantly. Congratulations! #IndvPak — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 19, 2018
That was too easy for India. Will take a lot of confidence from this win. Kedar Jadhav’s spell was the turning point #IndiavsPakistan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 19, 2018
Thumping victory by team India 👏👏 #IndVsPak — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 19, 2018
Congratulations India 🇮🇳 😊💪🏻 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018
— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) September 19, 2018
A commanding effort by the Indian team to beat Pakistan by 8 wickets. What a start by Bhuvi, he's back in form and so is India. After the Hong Kong game, this was much needed #AsiaCup #INDvPAK— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 19, 2018
First Published: September 19, 2018, 11:31 PM IST