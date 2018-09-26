Shakib Flies Back Home After Worsening Fractured Finger, to be Out for Four to Six Weeks

Loading...
Shakib has been grappling with an injured little finger for a while now and had admitted coming into the multi-nation tournament only "20-30 percent fit". He, however, played all of Bangladesh's group games and the first two Super Four encounters against India and Afghanistan before being forced to sit out of the crucial do-or-die encounter against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday after the pain had become unbearable.
Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan confirmed that Shakib's injury would keep him out of the game for at least for to six weeks.
"The pain had increased over the last few days and physio Thihan Chandramohan tried his best to get him on the field, but the pain was too much," said Akram. He will be out for four to six weeks. I would like to thank Shakib for playing the first four matches with the pain he had."
Bangladesh manager Khaled Mahmud had on Monday confirmed that Shakib's latest scan wasn't looking good. "He actually can't grip the bat. The report was not good," Mahmud had told The Daily Star. "There has been inflammation of the finger and the pain has also increased."
Shakib first suffered an injury on the little finger of his left hand during a tri-series final against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. He was initially not named in the Bangladesh squad for the Nidahas Trophy which included India and Sri Lanka in June but was called-up mid-way through the tournament. He then led his side in a T20I series against Afghanistan in June, and then to the Caribbean for a full series. However, on returning Shaking had said he needed surgery on his left hand, but on BCB's insistence postponed it.
The all-rounder is likely to miss the series against Zimbabwe which starts on October 21. Bangladesh are currently involved in an all-important clash against Pakistan, the winner of which will play India in the final on Friday.
