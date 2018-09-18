Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Highlights - As It Happened

00:28(IST)

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews after the loss: "This was shocking from the whole team. Even in the first game, we got all out for 150-odd. Congratulations to Afghanistan as they outplayed us. We got a good start but again lost our way in the middle overs. The bowlers did well, the fielding had also improved from the last match. It's just the batting unit that let us down. We played better cricket in the later parts of the South Africa series. Just disappointing to see the way the boys went about it. We couldn't handle pressure. Not passing 150 on both occasions is very shocking and disappointing."