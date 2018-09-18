Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 18, 2018, 12:48 AM IST

Match 3, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 17 September, 2018

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs

Man of the Match: Rahmat Shah

Live Blog

Highlights

00:41(IST)

Rahmat Shah, Man of the Match: "Very happy to be Man of the Match. When I went to the wicket it was very good to bat on. The captain and coach gave me a role to play straight and I did just that." 

00:37(IST)

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan: “Every batsman executed his plans; We especially spoke of partnerships. Must credit our fielders too, they did well. When you want to play to win you play positively. Our spinners, batsmen and bowlers all did well. I would also like to say thanks to the crowd for their support."  

00:34(IST)
00:28(IST)

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews after the loss: "This was shocking from the whole team. Even in the first game, we got all out for 150-odd. Congratulations to Afghanistan as they outplayed us. We got a good start but again lost our way in the middle overs. The bowlers did well, the fielding had also improved from the last match. It's just the batting unit that let us down. We played better cricket in the later parts of the South Africa series. Just disappointing to see the way the boys went about it. We couldn't handle pressure. Not passing 150 on both occasions is very shocking and disappointing."  

00:20(IST)

WICKET! Rashid removes Malinga LBW and that is the game! What a win this is for Afghanistan. Sri Lanka, however, are out of the Asia Cup 2018. Shocking given they are one of the stronger sides in Asia but this is undoubtedly a low point for the island nation. 

00:18(IST)

9 overs left, but Afghanistan only need one good ball to seal what will be a historic win for them. Sri Lanka are 157/9. 

00:14(IST)

WICKET! The one man who maybe could have saved Sri Lanka departs, as Thisara Perera is clean bowled by Naib! Game is all but over now. 

00:12(IST)

Rashid Khan bowls the 40th over and gives away only 3 runs. The asking rate has crept up to over nine now and the batting powerplay will be taken. However, the Lankan players seem to have given up. They are 156/8. 

00:04(IST)

OUT! Akila Dananjaya goes for the jugular and pays the price with his wicket! He charges down the track for a slog but misses the ball completely and it smases into his stumps. Sri Lanka are eight down and all but out of the tournament. 

00:02(IST)

The asking rate has crept up to 8 an over now but barring a special innings from Perera, the chase seems all but over. 12 overs remain and Sri Lanka are 153/7. 

23:54(IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust, this time it's new batsman Dasun Shanaka. The batsman fails to read the googly, plays for the off-break and the ball clatters onto his stumps. 7 wickets down. Not a good situation for them at all!  

23:51(IST)

OUT! Oh dear Mathews, what have you done?! It's tossed up by Nabi and Mathews goes for the heave but finds Rashid at long-on who takes a routine catch and the skipper is on his way. Horrendous dismissal and one that comes just as Sri Lanka looked a bit settled. They are 143/6. 

23:48(IST)

Rashid gives away a boundary early in his sixth over but pulls things back and the over only goes for 6. Sri Lanka are scoring at a decent pace. Afghanistan need a wicket soon. 

23:40(IST)

FOUR! Aftab Alam bowls it short and wide of leg stump and Perera gleefully pulls him for a boundary. Bit of a gift from the bowler. Sri Lanka need to get the scoring rate up a bit but they need more of this. 134/5 is the score after 33 overs. 

23:33(IST)

FOUR! Mathews isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet. He plays a well-timed flick shot for four. Aftab Alam ends the over with a dot ball. Sri Lanka are 123/5. 

23:27(IST)

30 overs have been played and Sri Lanka are 116/5. 134 runs needed in 20 overs. A good partnership between Perera and Mathews can still take the Lankans home but one more wicket here puts Afghanistan well on top. 

23:17(IST)

OUT! Oh dear, yet another mix-up leads to yet another loss of a wicket. The second run was never on but Jayasuriya charges down the track and is then sent back by Mathews, but his bails are dislodged and he's got to go. Sri Lanka are at 108 having lost half their side. 

23:14(IST)
23:09(IST)

Halfway through the innings and Sri Lanka are 99/4. They need another 151 runs to win. At this point, it's advantage Afghanistan but one good partnership can change all that. 

23:05(IST)

Naib continues to keep things tight, as does Rashid. The former has looked good in his second spell whereas the latter has troubled the batsmen constantly. Sri Lanka are 97/4 after 24 overs. 

22:59(IST)

Rashid comes back to bowl his second and his variations and pace through the air have the Lankans on the back-foot. There's an appeal when Rashid thought Jayasuriya hit the ball and it cannoned off the boot and straight into his hands but the umpire dismisses it; replays show he was right. Lanka are 92/4 after 22 overs. 

22:51(IST)

WICKET! Naib comes back for his second spell and strikes on the very first ball! Tharanga plays an absolute nothing shot while trying to clear the in-field but his weak shot only finds Asghar Afghan, who collects with ease. Sri Lanka are 88/4 now and are losing the plot. 

22:46(IST)

WICKET! Rashid Khan comes into the attack and strikes in his very first over! Perera is clean bowled after going for a slog sweep but Rashid bowled this one quicker through the air and Perera's stumps are rattled. Off goes Rashid to celebrate! Sri Lanka are 86/3. 

22:42(IST)

FOUR! Perera seems in the mood for some hitting. Nabi bowls it wide of off-stump and Perera slog sweeps him for a boundary. Wonderfully hit shot that left the fielder in the deep with no chance to collect. Sri Lanka are 83/2 after 19 overs. 

22:40(IST)

FOUR! Kusal Perera heaves at a short ball but it takes a thick top edge and flies over the wicket-keeper's head and to the ropes. No fielders can be placed there, as they say. Sri Lanka are 76/2 after 18 overs. 

22:34(IST)

Nabi's fourth over sees Afghanistan lose their review. An appeal for leg-before looks close and so they review. Everything is fine except for HawkEye, which shows the ball miss by a whisker! Sri Lanka are 68/2 after 17 overs. 

22:28(IST)

FOUR! Tharanga pounces on a ball that has width on offer and drives it nicely wide off cover. Classy looking shot, that. Naib's over goes for 6 runs. Sri Lanka are 65/2 after 16 overs. 

22:25(IST)

Inevitably the fall of a wicket means the run rate grinds to a halt. Naib and Nabi bowling a tight line for the time being doesn't help. The end of 15 overs sees Sri Lanka at 59/2. 

22:17(IST)

An absolute farce of bad throws, worse running and stumps being uprooted by errant boots... and somehow that all leads to Sri Lanka losing a wicket! The run was never on and Dhananjaya has lost his wicket. Shame as he was actually hitting the ball well. Sri Lanka are 54/2 after 13.1 overs. 

22:14(IST)

Nabi starts the over with a horrible ball that slides down leg side and evades the 'keeper and gives away bonus runs. The rest of the over is economical. Sri Lanka are 53/1 after 13 overs. 

The live telecast of the match will start at 5:00PM on September 17 (Monday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on www.hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

One more defeat and Sri Lanka will be out of the 2018 Asia Cup. After a 137-run loss to Bangladesh in the tournament opener, the Angelo Mathews-led side will have everything to play for when they take on Afghanistan in a Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (September 16). Despite having Bangladesh two down in the first over, Sri Lanka, courtesy sloppy fielding and Mushfiqur Rahim's brilliance, allowed the opposition to post a formidable 261 runs on the board. However, things got even worse when they came out to bat as they were bowled out for mere 124 in 35.1 overs. In the absence of Dinesh Chandimal and Danuskha Gunathilaka, Sri Lankan batting looked incapacitated. Upul Tharanga showed positive intent but ended up playing way too many flashy shots which led to his downfall. None of the batsmen managed to cross the 30-run mark and it was only because of some handy, but futile, contributions from Dilruwan Perera and Suranga Lakmal the Islanders reached the three-figure mark.
The likes of Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva and Mathews will have to bat with more responsibility to allow players like Kusal Perera and Thisara Perera to play their natural game. The two Pereras have been in decent form of late, and along with other batsmen, will have to step up against Afghanistan's spin-dominated bowling attack. "It was a pretty bad effort from the whole team," said Mathews after the defeat. "We made a lot of mistakes while batting. The decision making by the whole batting unit was poor." However, Sri Lanka will be delighted with the way Lasith Malinga bowled in the last match. Making his return to the One-Day International side after a prolonged absence, the 35-year-old, who ended the game with figures of 10-2-23-4, showed everyone why he is still one of the best limited-overs pacers in world cricket. There were inswinging yorkers, slower ones and bouncers, and if the same Malinga shows up on Monday, he can make things tricky for Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka have lost 30 of 40 matches since the start of 2017 and the trend might continue if they don't bring their A-game against Afghanistan. The tenth-ranked ODI side have had an impressive run in 2018, beating Ireland and Zimbabwe, apart from winning the Qualifiers to cement their place in the 2019 World Cup. This tournament will provide Afghanistan a perfect platform to test themselves in high-pressure situations and scrutinise where they stand against other top-contenders. Afghanistan have named three frontline spinners - Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sharafuddin Ashraf, alongside all-rounder Mohammad Nabi - in their squad. They will heavily rely on their proven spinners to once again do the job on the track that will offer good amount of turn. While second-ranked ODI bowler Rashid and Nabi need no recognition, 17-year-old Mujeeb too has managed to create his own identity in the last 12 months or so. It is not going to be easy for Sri Lankan batsmen to go after the spinners, and thus will look to attack the pacers. Afghanistan also have a fair few all-rounders in their ranks which provide them balance.
However, it's Afghanistan's batting that has let them down in recent times. Their last three defeats have all come when their batsmen have failed score 200. The onus will be on captain Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Shahzad, Samiullah Shenwari to support their bowlers.
Sri Lanka have beaten Afghanistan both the times they have faced off in this format. The last time these two teams met was in the 2015 World Cup where Sri Lanka barely got over the line, but a lot has changed since then. While Afghanistan are making all the right moves, Sri Lanka's graph is only heading in one direction, downward.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (capt), Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (capt), Javed Ahmadi, Munir Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Aftab Alam, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Samiullah Shenwari, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran.

