Wrist Injury Rules Tamim Out, Shows Courage in Returning to Bat With Mushfiqur

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 16, 2018, 8:25 AM IST
Tamim Iqbal (AFP)

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal will miss the rest of the Asia Cup after suffering a wrist injury against Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament. Iqbal was hit on the wrist in the second over by Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal. The opener immediately left the field and looked to be in pain. He was sent for scans which revealed that he had broken his wrist.

Interestingly, Iqbal came out to bat at the fall of the ninth wicket and added a crucial 32-runs to help Bangladesh reach 261. Tamim had four fingers from his left glove popping out and faced only one delivery, playing with one hand.




Iqbal already had a separate injury on his right finger and was managing the pain with medication.

The news will certainly hamper Bangladesh's plans for the tournament as Iqbal was the man in form for the Bangla Tigers. He played a key role for the team in their recent triumph over West Indies in ODIs, scoring two centuries in three matches. With 42 half-centuries and 11 centuries, Iqbal is also the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh, having an aggregate of 6307 runs in 183 matches.

First Published: September 16, 2018, 8:15 AM IST
