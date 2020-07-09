Confusion reigned supreme after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, even before the Asian Cricket Council made an official announcement.
On Wednesday, Ganguly said that the tournament has been cancelled during an Instagram chat with journalist Vikrant Gupta.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had made it clear that the window which suits the PCB, who were supposed to host the tournament, doesn't suit the Indian board.
The PCB reacted, saying they haven't heard anything from the ACC.
"We are still waiting for the ACC to come back to us,” PCB Chief Ehsan Mani told Sportstar. "They are making inquiries about certain (things). Maybe, Sourav knows something that I don’t know. That’s possible. But we have not heard anything from the ACC, so I can’t comment on that."
ALSO READ: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says Asia Cup 2020 Has Been Cancelled
Later on Wednesday, Mani told the same publication that they're looking at a window next year.
"It was decided that Pakistan will swap the tournament with Sri Lanka. In principle, no one is certain that it’s possible to hold the tournament this year. So, we are looking at next year," he said.
ACC President Nazmul Hasan is yet to comment on the issue.
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had earlier said that the Asia Cup will be held either in September or October.
Meanwhile, a BCCI functionary had told IANS that the PCB could also look at postponing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next season and host the multi-nation event in that window. The BCCI can then look at adjusting the calendar accordingly and playing in the Asia Cup.
The Asia Cup was set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September this year before the PCB agreed to let the Sri Lankan cricket board host the tournament.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Asia Cup 2020 Cancelled? Confusion Reigns Supreme After Sourav Ganguly's Declaration
Pakistan Cricket Board has said that they have heard nothing from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings