Asia Cup 2022: All-round Dasun Shanaka And Openers Set up Sri Lanka's Thrilling 6-wicket Win Over India

Openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka scored counter-attacking fifties to help Sri Lanka register a 6-wicket win over India in a nail-biting thriller. With the win, Sri Lanka also move to the top of the table in the Super 4 stage. While it made India’s position in jeopardy as they now have to rely on other teams’ results and have to beat Afghanistan in a do-or-die match to make a case for themselves for a place in the final.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa held their nerves in the death overs and shared an unbeaten 64-run partnership to get the job done. Lanka required 7 runs from the last over and the ball was in Arshdeep Singh’s hands as he tried his best to defend it but India lost the match with a ball to spare.

Chasing the tricky 174-run target, Sri Lanka openers didn’t hold back as they batted with a fearless approach in the powerplay overs to put pressure on India. They were 57/0 at the end of the powerplay to put Sri Lanka into the driver’s seat which raised worries for the Indian skipper. The Indian pacers failed to cause trouble for the openers in the first 10 overs as both Nissanka and Mendis scored boundaries at regular intervals to keep their team on the top.

It was Yuzvendra Chahal who somehow managed to pull India back in the game by dismissing Nissanka (52) and Charith Asalanka (0 )in the same over. Lanka lost way after the two wickets as Danushka Gunathilaka (1) also failed to score big and became the victim of Ravichandran Ashwin. While Chahal provided the big breakthrough by dismissing Mendis (57) at a crucial stage to put some pressure on Lanka. The wicketkeeper batter hit 4 fours and three sixes and remained the highest-run getter for his team.

However, Rajapaksa (25) and Shanaka (33) joined hands and rebuild the innings quickly to blow India away in the last few overs.

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets, Ashwin ended up taking a scalp. While the pacers had a forgettable outing as they failed to create any impact and remained wicketless in the crucial match.

Earlier, skipper Rohit Sharma led by example with a scintillating 41-ball 72 before India stuttered to settle for 173 for eight against Sri Lanka.

Rohit blazed away after India lost two early wickets, hitting five fours and four sixes during his entertaining knock. He was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29 balls) during a stand of 97 runs for the third wicket.



India lost star opener KL Rahul early once again as he was dismissed on just 6. The flamboyant opener was dismissed in the second over of the match by Maheesh Theeksana. While Virat Kohli also had a forgettable day with the bat as he was dismissed on a duck by Dilshan Madushanka.

Rohit absorbed the pressure to counter-attack the Lanka bowlers with his astonishing batting.

Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he claimed three crucial wickets of Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda and Pant. Apart from him, Shanaka and Karunaratne shared two-wicket each to dent the Indian innings.

