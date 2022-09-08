Ugly Scenes at Sharjah as Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad Came Close to Exchanging Blows During Pakistan-Afghanistan Game | WATCH

Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a thriller of a match by just one wicket in Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours clash. In the end, the match went down to the wire where Naseem Shah hit the winning six off Fazalhaq Farooqi which made sure India are knocked out of the Asia Cup. However, it was the physical altercation that occurred between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad that made the news.

The incident happened in the penultimate over when the Pakistan batter was caught for 16 off 8 balls. As the batter was departing, he got a send off from Ahmad who then saw Asif pushing him back, shocking everyone including the commentators. He also showed him his bat in an apparent bid to thwart the bowler. Here’s the video:

The actual video of shameful attitude by this unknown bowler of Afghanistan shoving gestures in the face of Asif Ali. Ungrateful gits! pic.twitter.com/OrFpiEipY3 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 7, 2022

What is this? Really shameful. @ICC should take some strict action against this guy. Asif Ali.

pic.twitter.com/87Gjmv5dHj — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 7, 2022

Chasing just 131 for win, it all started to unravel for Pakistan quickly when their score 87/3 became 109/7. When finisher Asif Ali was caught, it seemed all hell broke loose in Pakistan dressing room. Moreover, an angry Ali was met with vociferous cheer from Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad.

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

The result meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs.

Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30.

For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two.

