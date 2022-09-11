Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam Wins Toss, Fans Forecast Pakistan Win On Social Media

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asia Cup 2022. While Sri Lanka made no changes to the side, Pakistan made a couple of changes as they won the toss and opted to bowl. Nonetheless, as soon as the news broke, the ‘Congratulations Pakistan’ trend started on Twitter. With the likes of Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan back, fans must be guessing that Pakistan might have a cakewalk over Sri Lanka as their bowling looks potent. Here are some of the top reaction.

Congratulations PAKISTAN on winning the Asia Cup.

Excellent work from the Skipper BABAR AZAM. pic.twitter.com/Joyfa9S0L0 — Aakash (@AakashSingh64) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan ,the winner of #AsiaCup2022Final Pak fans after winning the toss : pic.twitter.com/1xKeqpmPKe — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan for winning Tossia Cup. Luck has been favoring you throughout the tournament. Pak fans now: pic.twitter.com/X0K8jHi88x — Zeus (@Zeus_780) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan for winning Asia Cup 2022 #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/J9tSV9Pukh — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) September 11, 2022

Did you see the grin on babar’s face after winning the toss that says it all

Congratulations pakistan for winning asia cup — Archer (@poserarcher) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan!!!

Well tossed #AsiaCup2022Final — Absolute fake Daniel Alexander (@mrcool0283) September 11, 2022



Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country’s history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis by beating fancied Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but due to a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons.

