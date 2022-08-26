Asia Cup 2022: Did India Just Reveal Their Playing XI For Pakistan Clash?

Team India players spent time in the nets ahead of the mega encounter against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a few photos of the training session on their Instagram account where several players were seen working hard in the nets session ahead of their first match of the season.

The BCCI posted the series of images in an interesting order as many felt that they might have revealed the playing XI and batting order for a high-octane Pakistan encounter.

The 10-image post started with a photo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma together, followed by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda were missing from the post as some fans in the comments section felt that they might also miss the chance to get a place in the Playing XI for the first match.

The multi-nation Asia Cup is the perfect tune-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup for every team participating in it.

India’s search for their ideal playing XI for the T20 WC is still on with several injuries in the camp. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel who are considered T20 specialists sustained injuries in recent times are ruled out of Asia Cup which causes concern for the team management.

India are still going through a transitional phase after Kohli stepped down as captain and they’re trying to embrace the fearless approach. The team management is trying hard to find the right balance in playing XI for the mega tournament. The spotlight will be on senior stars especially Kohli and Rahul who have not played much competitive cricket in recent times.



Meanwhile, Kohli will make his return in the upcoming multi-nation tournament after missing West Indies and Zimbabwe tour. Kohli has been in a prolonged lean patch, having not scored a century in international cricket since November 2019.

While Rahul, who failed to create any major impact in Zimbabwe ODIs, is expected to open the innings for India alongside skipper Rohit.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns with each other on Sunday, August 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

