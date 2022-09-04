Asia Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik Fans Vent Their Frustration On Twitter-'Why People Crying About Samson'

India made two changes for the Super Fours clash against Pakistan with Dinesh Karthik getting dropped from the side. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi replaced Ravindra Jadeja with Axar Patel being kept at the bench. Furthermore, it was Dinesh Karthik’s exclusion which made the fans lose their piece of mind and they vented their frustration on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions.

The whole complexion of the squad changed with Jadeja now being ruled out. In his absence, not only will they miss a batter, but also an effective spinner who can bowl flat and fast deliveries to trouble the opposition batters. In his absence, Patel should have been a like for like replacement, but India team management thought otherwise.

Why are people crying about Samson getting dropped? How many wrongs can one man fix? We have brought Dinesh Karthik back, a player who was unfairly treated under the last reign. Dropping him is one of the stupidest decisions of all time. We will make Samson happy too. — ayushi (@awkdipti) September 4, 2022

India has made a big blunder!! They have dropped a specialist batter Dinesh Karthik against quality express fast bowling of Pakistan. Perhaps India is more focused and scared of strong batting lineup of Pakistan for which India added a bowling option Deepak Hooda. #INDvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 4, 2022

Dinesh Karthik after playing few matches pic.twitter.com/d2IASiGmir — Nadeem Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@thenadeemtyagi) September 4, 2022

Okay. So #dineshkarthik were preferred over Rishabh Pant in the first match against Pakistan. He faced just one delivery in the last two matches. Then he suddenly gets dropped. And that’s how we are trying to won a World Cup? #AsiaCupT20 #INDvsPAK — Deepesh Sharma (@deepesh__sharma) September 4, 2022

Dinesh Karthik was preferred over Pant in the 1st game and now after facing a total of 1 delivery across 2 games, he gets dropped. Lack of continuity in selection still exists. #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Š. (@Soham718) September 4, 2022



Earlier Rohit Sharma led India and made two changes to the side with Rishabh Pant back over Dinesh Karthik for their opening match of the Super Fours against arch-rivals Pakistan, furthermore, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl. Meanwhile, India brought in Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi surprising many of the Indian fans which means DK making way for the all-rounder.

Furthermore, Axar Patel is kept on the bench with Ravi Bishnoi replacing Ravindra Jadeja. Earlier India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the last encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan made just one change with Mohammad Hasnain replacing Shahnawaz Dahani.

