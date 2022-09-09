Asia Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik Gets Valuable Feedback from Rishabh Pant After His First Over in Many Years | WATCH

With Dinesh Karthik bowling against Afghanistan, fans were made to aware how this Team India is not short of full-scale experimentation. India had fielded DK in the first match over Rishabh Pant, but quickly dropped him from the side after the second game against Hong Kong where he never got the chance to bat. They didn’t even play him against Pakistan and Sri Lanka only to be brought back for the final game against Afghanistan where he did get the chance—not to bat, but to bowl.

With Afghanistan being 93 for 8, makeshift skipper KL Rahul handed the ball to DK who showed that he can be a wayward bowler, conceding a couple of sixes off his first two balls. Nonetheless, he escaped as the target was just too much to be hunted down. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant let DK know what he really felt about his bowling, a video clip of which is going viral.

“DK bhai, sab control mein hai,” Pant can be heard saying. Pant was letting him know that even after so many years, his bowling has remained okay. Earlier we had seen Virat Kohli rolling over his arm against Hong Kong with the game being in a similar situation.

Earlier Virat Kohli got the most-awaited hundred in international cricket as he reached the elusive three-figure mark after 1020 days to set up India’s massive 101-run win over Afghanistan and lighten up the dead rubber in the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Kohli struck a high-quality 122 not out off 61 balls for his 71st international hundred to take India to 212 for two after Afghanistan put India in to bat.

Perhaps still smarting from their heartbreaking loss to Pakistan the night before, Afghanistan were blown away by a top-class spell of swing bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who ended up with career-best figures of five wickets for four runs in 24 balls, including 20 dot deliveries.

With the conditions aiding his strength, Bhuvneshwar got the ball to move both ways at will, leaving the opposition in shambles at 21 for six. Their innings ended at 111 for eight in 20 overs.

