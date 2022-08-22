Asia Cup 2022: Dushmantha Chameera Ruled of Sri Lanka Squad, Nuwan Thushara Named Replacement

Sri Lanka suffered a massive blow on Monday as premier pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup. Chameera sustained an injury on his left leg during the practice session.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, but shifted to the UAE due to political turmoil and the economic crisis in the cricket-crazy island nation.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board has named Nuwan Thushara as Chameera’s replacement for the multi-nation tournament which will be a big tune-up for Lanka for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The SLC took to Twitter to post the update on Monday and wrote, “@dushmantha05, who was named in the 20-member #AsiaCup2022 squad, will not take part in the Asia Cup, as he has sustained an injury (on his left leg) during practices. SLC Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad. #SLC #lka.”

🚨 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Team Updates@dushmantha05, who was named in the 20-member #AsiaCup2022 squad, will not take part in the Asia Cup, as he has sustained an injury (on his left leg) during practices.

SLC Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad.

#SLC #lka pic.twitter.com/cQuAjAmwZg — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 22, 2022



The Sri Lanka team will leave the country on the 24th August 2022 to take part in the Asia Cup. The tournament, which will be held in UAE will commence on the 27th August 2022.

Sri Lanka will play their opening match against Afghanistan in Dubai on August 27. The final takes place on September 11, also in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha also sustained injuries during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022. While Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan’s names have been forwarded to the Honorable Minister of Sports on the 16th August 2022 seeking his approval as replacements for the two injured players.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal

