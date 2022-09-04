'People Get Slightly Obsessed with his Statistics and Numbers': Dravid Speaks About Kohli's Comeback

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid feels that Virat Kohli’s form is not a concern for the management after his crucial knocks against Pakistan and Hong Kong. Kohli scored 35 runs in the opening match, followed it up with an unbeaten 59 runs in the second match, and will enter the Super 4 stage with a lot of confidence.

The batting maverick looked in decent touch against Hong Kong and shared a crucial 98-run* stand with Suryakumar Yadav to set a daunting total.

Dravid said that Kohli has got the time in the middle in the past couple of matches and will continue the momentum to finish the tournament on a high.

“He’s (Kohli) also coming back after a break, it’s nice to see that he’s come back fresh, looking forward to playing all these games. He got time to spend in the middle. Hopefully, he will kick on from here on and have a good tournament,” Dravid said ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4s game against Pakistan.

Dravid said that he isn’t bothered about the volume of runs scored by the batting maverick but is more concerned about how much impact his contributions make in the larger cause of the team.

“For us, it’s not really about how many runs he makes. Especially with Virat, people get slightly obsessed with his statistics and numbers. For us, it’s really not about that,” ‘The Wall’ said.

“It’s about the contributions he makes at different phases of the game. It doesn’t have to be in 50s or 100s or a stat for us, even a small contribution makes a lot for us in T20s. He’s really keen on putting on good performances,” Dravid said.

India will next clash against arch-rivals Pakistan once again on Sunday in the Super Four contest. The Pakistan pacers have performed well in the tournament so far.

Dravid heaped praises on the Pakistan pace battery but he also claims that the Indian bowlers also did well against them to bundle them out for 147 in the opening clash.

“Of course, they (Pakistan) are a very good bowling side, but we too did well to restrict them to 147. You are judged by the results you produce,” Dravid said before the clash with arch-rivals.

Comparing the speed of the two teams’ pacers where Pakistan are a bit ahead but he said that he is confident about his bowling attack to produce good results.

“I would say in numbers they would have hit 145kph, 147kph, we may have been in the 135-125kph mark, swing and or no swing but the bowling performance of our fast bowlers was also pretty good. I’m confident that we have a good bowling attack as well that produces results, it might not be as…” Dravid stopped, refraining from using a word.

“I wanted to use a word but I can’t use that word (here). It’s coming out of mind but I can’t use it here,” he said, leaving everyone in splits.

“It’s a four letter that starts with s, but it’s okay,” he added.

