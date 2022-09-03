Asia Cup 2022: Ex-India Cricketers Pick Possible Winners for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sri Lanka will be up against Afghanistan in the opening match of the Super Fours at the Asia Cup 2022. When the last time these two sides met, Afghanistan just decimated Lankan lions with an eight-wicket win. They had won the toss and opted to bowl and thanks to their young pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, they managed to skittle the ‘hosts’ out for a paltry 105. In reply, they were a notch ahead as they chased the total down with ten overs to spare as openers gave them a quick start.

Now as these two teams meet once again, the question is who will edge whom? Can Sri Lanka show the brilliance they showed on the field against Bangladesh or Afghanistan, one of the favorites, will play like one?

“They (Afghanistan) are looking the better side without any doubt. But when it comes to Super Fours and when it comes to experience. Although, Sri Lankan players are not that experienced, but overall as a Test playing nation they are more experienced. So, the experience comes into play in this phase of the tournament. So, if you go man by man then Afghanistan is definitely looking better than Sri Lanka,” former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel told Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

“At the moment they are hot because they have beaten them when the last time these two sides met. So, they not only beat them but decimated them. But Sri Lanka did show some spark as they beat Bangladesh. The only chance they have against Afghanistan is that spark, otherwise it’s a superior side. But you have got to go with Afghanistan because at the moment they are just hot man. I hope I am wrong and it will be exciting to see Sri Lanka win tomorrow,” former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja added.

