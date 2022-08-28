Asia Cup 2022: Fans Hail Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Four-For Against Pakistan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled his heart out as he went onto pick up four wickets against Pakistan in the all important Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. The Meerut seamer went onto register the figures of four for 26 in his four overs. This included the wickets of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam whom he had caught by Arshdeep Singh with a short ball. Then, he also accounted for the wickets of Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Naseem Shah as he came back to finish his spell.

Later, he came on hattrick as well, but missed it and then was taken to the cleaners by Pakistan tail-ender Shahnawz Dhahani.

The first over of the game bowled by the right-armer was an eventful one which saw two DRS calls going in favour of Mohammad Rizwan (43 off 42) and a straight drive from Babar.

The umpire adjudged Rizwan leg before wicket off second delivery but ball tracking showed it was going over the stumps. Four balls later the Indians thought Rizwan got a faint edge on way to the wicketkeeper but the ‘ultra edge’ showed a flat-line on review. There was not much movement around for both Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their two over opening spell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Pakistani openers over the years. pic.twitter.com/wXjghWUJEI — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) August 28, 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20Is Since June 4/13 v Cuttack

1/21 v Vizag

1/10 v Southampton

3/15 v Edgbaston

1/11 v Tarouba

2/35 v Basseterre

4/26 v Dubai [TODAY] 19 wkts @ 14.57 [6.59 ER] And people called Bhuvi “finished” at start of 2022 – what a turnaround! pic.twitter.com/NctSfjFmUu — Sivy Kanefied (@Sivy_KW578) August 28, 2022

Earlier Hardik Pandya showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India limit Pakistan to 147 all out in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday. Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his skilful best and his four wicket haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s envious figures of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, triggered a Pakistani batting collapse.

