Asia Cup 2022 Final: Unchanged Sri Lanka Bat, Pakistan Make Two Changes

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the all-important final match against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022. While Sri Lanka have made no changes to their squad, Pakistan have brought in two changes in Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last Super Fours match and made sure that they play the same side.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka won each of their Super Four matches chasing, and will have to do it the other way on the big night. But it’s a final. A good score on the board can go a long way.

Shanaka: Would’ve bowled as well. But happy to bat as it’s a final. Openers have stood up. Madushanka and Mahesh have been brilliant. Good sign for World Cup. Record has been good in this tournament. Same team.

Azam: We’ll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We’ve played very well in this tournament. Every match we have new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out.

Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country’s history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis by beating fancied Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but due to a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons.

