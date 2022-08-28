Asia Cup 2022: Former Skipper Names 'High Value' All-Rounder Who Will Warm the Bench Against Pakistan

India take on Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. Thanks to the bench strength that is available, Rohit Sharma led side may be struggling to field their playing eleven. Although, it’s anybody’s guess that who all will play with the seniors like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in the side, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif was sympathetic to Deepak Hooda, who in all likelihood, will miss out from the playing eleven.

He went onto add that if he misses this match and India win, the All-rounder might miss out from the next game as well.

“We used to say that India relies on 1,2 and 3. But now their performance hinges on 4,5,6. Strike rate of Rishabh Pant is not that high, but Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have high strike rates. But they have one player missing and that is Deepak Hooda. And I am very sure he will miss more games,” he said on his Youtube channel ‘Caught Behind.’

Hooda made his India debut against West Indies in January, but started to make his presence felt on Ireland tour where he opened and scored a century.

Furthermore, Latif said that the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are great players, but play normal cricket in IPL. As a result, teams don’t win games.

“Deepak Hooda has a style of his own, he is fast and he has different strokes. Even Suryakumar Yadav plays his own game. He even hits sixes over Fine Leg. Sometimes, he hits it over extra cover. But, you talk about KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, they both are great players. These players play normal cricket, but franchises don’t get the benefit at all.”

“KL Rahul played so well for Punjab Kings, but team didn’t win. Same thing is with Virat Kohli,” he added.

“But if you bring Deepak Hooda, he will play through his heart; therefore, he has higher value.”

