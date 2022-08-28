Asia Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir's Old Video Shutting Down Pakistan Anchor In Style Goes Viral

An old video of Gautam Gambhir is going viral where he can be seen shutting down a Pakistan news anchor in style. In the video which was shot after India’s Asia Cup 2019 win over Pakistan, Gambhir was seen arguing with a Pakistan TV news anchor who was hell-bent on proving the stylish left hander wrong.

While Gambhir kept saying that India are a better team as they have lost to tough teams like England(2018), the Pakistani gentleman said that their team has won. Although, he forgot to mention that those wins had come against teams like Zimbabwe.

Gambhir giving CPR to this comatose encounter. pic.twitter.com/md6T8HhifG — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 28, 2022



Gambhir appearing on ABP news argued with the anchors of ARY news (Pakistan News channel), “There is a lot of difference between losing to England in English conditions whereas winning against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. In fact, our India A team can also beat Zimbabwe. You should take a look at the rankings to get a better picture of the things. Pakistan is happy to play against teams like Zimbabwe and Bangladesh and win against them. However, it doesn’t make any difference. Before the Champions Trophy, Pakistan hasn’t won much against India.”

The video is once again going viral on social media as India take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Asia Cup 2022 where India managed to bundle Pakistan out for 148.

Hardik Pandya showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India limit Pakistan to 147 all out in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday. Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his skilful best and his four wicket haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s envious figures of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, triggered a Pakistani batting collapse.

