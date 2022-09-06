Asia Cup 2022: 'He Can Score hundreds in T20Is With Ease' - Kiran More Advices India to Back Flamboyant Opener

Former wicketkeeper Kiran More said that India should continue backing KL Rahul as he feels the team needs a player like him at the T20 World Cup. The flamboyant opener has not been at his best with the bat after returning from injury. After an underwhelming show on the Zimbabwe tour, Rahul failed to get his groove back in the Asia Cup so far. He has scored 64 runs in three matches so far at a strike rate of 106.67.

The 30-year-old got a decent start against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage and scored a quick 28 runs off 20 balls, however, he failed to convert it into a big score.

More suggested that Rahul has the ability to score hundreds in T20Is with ease but needs some time to get his touch back after returning from a major injury.

“KL is coming out of a major injury and also after a hernia operation. He is an important player for the team and we need him at the World Cup. He can score hundreds in T20Is with ease,” More told Sportskeeda.

Talking about Rahul’s dismissal last Sunday, the former wicketkeeper said that he looked solid and could have scored big but played the ball too early which cost his wicket.

“The shot (dismissal against Pakistan) was a bit too early from him but he could have easily scored 80-90 runs the way he was batting,” he added.

Rahul had a rough time in the last couple of months as he missed cricket due to injuries. Rahul last played competitive cricket in IPL 2022, he suffered a right groin injury ahead of South Africa T20Is and flew to Germany and underwent a sports hernia surgery. He was expected to make a return to West Indies but got infected by COVID-19 and was ruled out.



More said that the more significant focus for India will be the T20 World Cup and they should not panic about Rahul’s form.

“It is a process (of backing Rahul) for the T20 World Cup. We should not panic so easily. Although we should win the Asia Cup, the bigger focus will be the World Cup”

“For me personally, Asia Cup isn’t that big a thing when compared to World Cup because we haven’t won any World Cup since 2011. So believe in the process of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid,” he added.

