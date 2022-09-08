Asia Cup 2022: 'He Is Good Talent, If He Can Become More Mascular....'-Shoaib Akhtar's Advice For Youngster in Eye of Storm

Defending champions India are eliminated after a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their super four stage match of the Asia Cup. The final blow came when Afghanistan were beaten by Pakistan by just one wicket. Meanwhile, loss to Sri Lanka left the Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. It also meant that India skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating 41-ball 72 went in vain, as the islanders completed a chase of 174 with a ball to spare.

Needing 21 in 12 balls, Sri Lanka scored 14 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, almost sealing it in their favour.

A number of former cricketers have reacted to India’s second successive loss and one among them was former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. Speaking on his Youtube channel, he said he wanted to have an India-Pakistan final which now looks distant possibility.

“I always want India to come and play us (Pakistan) in the final, but don’t think that will happen.”

“Please don’t change your captain. Rohit Sharma looks very uncomfortable, thoda shout kar rahe hai, cheekh rahe hai(he is shouting and screaming a lot). In last three matches, they have made three changes. Looks to me that there is uncertainty in their camp,” he was heard saying on his Youtube channel.

Furthermore, he said Indian fans shouldn’t bash their own cricketers as they haven’t played bad cricket out-and-out, adding that Arshdeep Singh was casual on the field.

“But on a positive note, this is a wake up call for India,” he said.

“You don’t start disrespecting your own team. Apke liye itna bura nahi hua, jitna aap samajh rahe ho(It isn’t that bad as you are thinking). India will have to pick their five bowlers for the T20 World Cup. Pandya is bowling above 140 and yes, Arshdeep dropped a sitter, but he was casual, what to do they are kids.”

The youngster is in the middle of a storm after he dropped a sitter against Pakistan. Trolls went after the youngster calling him traitor. Speaking on his final over against Sri Lanka, Akhtar commended Singh, saying that he bowled his heart out.

“I also made mistakes in crucial matches. But he is a very good fast bowler, although, he couldn’t let his team to a win, but he bowled a perfect over. He is a good talent, if he can become a bit mascular, he will do good as he has the potential.”

