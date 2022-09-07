Asia Cup 2022: 'His Powerplay Numbers Are Not Very Flattering'-Former Cricketer Suggests Different Role for Rashid Khan

The Asia Cup 2022 has truly come alive as Afghanistan faces Pakistan in a must win game to keep their hopes alive in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. The match, which will be telecasted live from 7.30 pm IST, will see the likes of Rashid Khan take on Babar Azam, two players who haven’t had quite the tournament they would have hoped for. With the tactical warfare already in motion, all eyes will be on Pakistan vs Afghanistan, with Pakistan eyeing a place in the highly anticipated finals of the DP World Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’, Aakash Chopra spoke about how Afghanistan can use their bowlers effectively against the Pakistan batting line-up and how important a role Rashid Khan will play in Afghanistan’s match against Pakistan in the DP World Asia Cup 2022, “I say Mujeeb will bowl three, because he will bowl the first over, he will start in the Power Play overs. Nabi might think about Rashid Khan and then might end up resisting the temptation, because Rashid’s numbers over the Power Play overs aren’t very flattering.

Secondly, you already have a different role for Rashid, almost set in stone; that you have to bowl the middle overs, maybe an over in the back five because what you are up against is a very quality batting line-up. So, it’s not just about the top three, Khushdil is in form, Nawaz scores runs, Asif really hasn’t failed in a run chase. So, you know this team has got the power. Yes mercurial, but Rashid has a very different role to play.”

Aakash further spoke about how Pakistan will use their bowlers efficiently to try and curb the firepower of the Afghan batsmen, “Their bowling attack looks quite alright. If Hazarathullah Zazai is there for a little longer, if Najibullah Zadran comes in a little early, then they have the option of going to Iftikhar and asking him to bowl his over. He is someone who will give you a few overs of off spin, so they do have the option, but what’s in Pakistan’s favour, in my opinion, is their fast bowling. Of course, the pitch is not suited for faster bowlers, but then Madhushanka got two wickets, so you can still go in and do your thing, at least be economical, so that the bulk of your wickets is taken by the two spinners. So, Pakistan, even though they have only two spinners, still have a very potent attack.”



