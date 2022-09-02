Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong Succumb to Lowest Asia Cup Total; 9th Lowest In T20Is

Hong Kong slumped to the lowest ever team totals in the history of Asia Cup as they were bundled out for a paltry 38 against Pakistan in the last group game. The highest individual score was from the skipper Nizakat Khan himself who scored 8 runs. The second highest score was six runs which came off Kinchit Shah’s bat. It was the spinners who did all the damage with seven wickets coming between Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz.
ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS
Meanwhile, this was the lowest ever team total at the history of Asia Cup. Furthermore, they bettered the record set by UAE which was 81 runs which came against India in 2016 edition. Here’s the complete list.
Also Read: ‘We Almost Had India, Pakistan Anyway Slips On the Banana Leaf Very Often’
UAE has interestingly has the next best score to their name (82) which is just one more run and came against Bangladesh who were the tournament host that year. Meanwhile, Pakistan posted 83 runs which was their lowest team total ever in Asia Cup that came against India in the same edition.
|Hong Kong
|38
|10.4
|3.56
|2
|lost
|v Pakistan
|Sharjah
|2 Sep 2022
|U.A.E.
|81/9
|20.0
|4.05
|1
|lost
|v India
|Mirpur
|3 Mar 2016
|U.A.E.
|82
|17.4
|4.64
|2
|lost
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|26 Feb 2016
|India
|82/1
|10.1
|8.06
|2
|won
|v U.A.E.
|Mirpur
|3 Mar 2016
|Pakistan
|83
|17.3
|4.74
|1
|lost
|v India
|Mirpur
|27 Feb 2016
|India
|85/5
|15.3
|5.48
|2
|won
|v Pakistan
|Mirpur
|27 Feb 2016
|Oman
|101/8
|20.0
|5.05
|2
|lost
|v U.A.E.
|Mirpur
|22 Feb 2016
|Sri Lanka
|105
|19.4
|5.33
|1
|lost
|v Afghanistan
|Dubai (DSC)
|27 Aug 2022
|Afghanistan
|106/2
|10.1
|10.42
|2
|won
|v Sri Lanka
|Dubai (DSC)
|27 Aug 2022
Meanwhile, this is also the ninth lowest team total ever in international cricket with Turkey scoring the lowest ever team total at 21. Here’s a complete list.
|Turkey
|21
|8.3
|2.47
|2
|v Czech Rep.
|Ilfov County
|30 Aug 2019
|Lesotho
|26
|12.4
|2.05
|1
|v Uganda
|Kigali
|19 Oct 2021
|Turkey
|28
|11.3
|2.43
|1
|v Luxembourg
|Ilfov County
|29 Aug 2019
|Thailand
|30
|13.1
|2.27
|1
|v Malaysia
|Bangi
|4 Jul 2022
|Turkey
|32
|8.5
|3.62
|1
|v Austria
|Ilfov County
|31 Aug 2019
|Finland
|33
|13.0
|2.53
|2
|v Denmark
|Brondby
|7 May 2022
|Philippines
|36
|15.2
|2.34
|1
|v Oman
|Al Amerat
|21 Feb 2022
|Panama
|37
|17.2
|2.13
|2
|v Canada
|Coolidge
|14 Nov 2021
|Hong Kong
|38
|10.4
|3.56
|2
|v Pakistan
|Sharjah
|2 Sep 2022
Earlier Pakistan set up a second showdown against arch-rivals India in as many weeks with a record 155-run win over Hong Kong in a must-win Asia Cup match here on Friday.
Hong Kong were simply blown away in the run-chase with Pakistani attack proving to be too good for them. Their innings folded up for just 38 in 10.4 overs, sending Pakistan into the Super 4s as the second placed team from Group A.
It was Pakistan’s biggest win in the shortest format.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here