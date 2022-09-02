Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong Succumb to Lowest Asia Cup Total; 9th Lowest In T20Is

Hong Kong slumped to the lowest ever team totals in the history of Asia Cup as they were bundled out for a paltry 38 against Pakistan in the last group game. The highest individual score was from the skipper Nizakat Khan himself who scored 8 runs. The second highest score was six runs which came off Kinchit Shah’s bat. It was the spinners who did all the damage with seven wickets coming between Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz.

Meanwhile, this was the lowest ever team total at the history of Asia Cup. Furthermore, they bettered the record set by UAE which was 81 runs which came against India in 2016 edition. Here’s the complete list.

UAE has interestingly has the next best score to their name (82) which is just one more run and came against Bangladesh who were the tournament host that year. Meanwhile, Pakistan posted 83 runs which was their lowest team total ever in Asia Cup that came against India in the same edition.

Hong Kong 38 10.4 3.56 2 lost v Pakistan Sharjah 2 Sep 2022 U.A.E. 81/9 20.0 4.05 1 lost v India Mirpur 3 Mar 2016 U.A.E. 82 17.4 4.64 2 lost v Bangladesh Mirpur 26 Feb 2016 India 82/1 10.1 8.06 2 won v U.A.E. Mirpur 3 Mar 2016 Pakistan 83 17.3 4.74 1 lost v India Mirpur 27 Feb 2016 India 85/5 15.3 5.48 2 won v Pakistan Mirpur 27 Feb 2016 Oman 101/8 20.0 5.05 2 lost v U.A.E. Mirpur 22 Feb 2016 Sri Lanka 105 19.4 5.33 1 lost v Afghanistan Dubai (DSC) 27 Aug 2022 Afghanistan 106/2 10.1 10.42 2 won v Sri Lanka Dubai (DSC) 27 Aug 2022

Meanwhile, this is also the ninth lowest team total ever in international cricket with Turkey scoring the lowest ever team total at 21. Here’s a complete list.

Turkey 21 8.3 2.47 2 v Czech Rep. Ilfov County 30 Aug 2019 Lesotho 26 12.4 2.05 1 v Uganda Kigali 19 Oct 2021 Turkey 28 11.3 2.43 1 v Luxembourg Ilfov County 29 Aug 2019 Thailand 30 13.1 2.27 1 v Malaysia Bangi 4 Jul 2022 Turkey 32 8.5 3.62 1 v Austria Ilfov County 31 Aug 2019 Finland 33 13.0 2.53 2 v Denmark Brondby 7 May 2022 Philippines 36 15.2 2.34 1 v Oman Al Amerat 21 Feb 2022 Panama 37 17.2 2.13 2 v Canada Coolidge 14 Nov 2021 Hong Kong 38 10.4 3.56 2 v Pakistan Sharjah 2 Sep 2022

Earlier Pakistan set up a second showdown against arch-rivals India in as many weeks with a record 155-run win over Hong Kong in a must-win Asia Cup match here on Friday.

Hong Kong were simply blown away in the run-chase with Pakistani attack proving to be too good for them. Their innings folded up for just 38 in 10.4 overs, sending Pakistan into the Super 4s as the second placed team from Group A.

It was Pakistan’s biggest win in the shortest format.

