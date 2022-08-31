Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong's Kinchit Shah Proposes His Girlfriend After India Clash

Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah made the Asia Cup 2022 game against India quite memorable for himself as he proposed to his girlfriend soon after the game. The photos of Shah’s effort went viral on social media as his girlfriend also accepted the proposal.

The 26-year-old came out to bat at number 4 in the 193-run chase and scored 30 runs off 28 balls. He scored two fours and a six. In the attempt to increase the scoring rate he was dismissed in the 18th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as substitute fielder Ravi Bishnoi grabbed a tricky catch to end his stay in the middle.

The middle-order batter has played 43 T20Is in his career so far and scored 633 runs at an average of 20.42. His highest score in T20Is is 79 which he scored against Ireland in 2019. While he has also grabbed 11 wickets with the ball.

Hong Kong suffered a 40-run defeat in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against India. Soon after the match, Shah went on his knees in the stands in front of his girlfriend with a ring in his hand. His girlfriend was delighted with the proposal and immediately said yes to him.

Proposal after the match by Kinchit Shah and she said “Yes”. pic.twitter.com/2GlWJjAA8h — Deepanshu (@Deepans20127002) August 31, 2022



India were not at their best but Suryakumar Yadav was, his 26-ball 68 paving the way for the defending champions’ 40-run victory over Hong Kong and entry into the Super 4 of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar’s scintillating knock lifted a sedate India to 192 for two, the Mumbaikar easily overshadowing Virat Kohli’s fluent half-century after Hong Kong opted to bowl first.

Hong Kong were off to a good start with the bat, but the 193-run target proved to be too much for them, ending at 152 for five in the stipulated 20 overs.

Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage while Kohli made an unbeaten 59 from 44 balls, his first international fifty in more than six months, as India amassed 78 runs in the final five overs.

Arshdeep Singh (1/44) gave the breakthrough, while Ravindra Jadeja effected a direct hit to remove skipper Nizakat Khan and then dismissed their top-scorer Bahar Hayat (41) to derail their chase.

