Asia Cup 2022: 'I Batted Out of My Skin And Surprised Myself'- Virat Kohli After Maiden T20I Century

Former India captain Virat Kohli silenced all his critics with his maiden T20I century on Thursday against Afghanistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli played a sublime 122-run* knock to set up India’s dominating 101-run win in their last match of the Asia Cup 2022. The batting maverick hasn’t been at his best ahead of the multi-nation tournament as he also took a short break from cricket to work on his mental health. The break did work well for Kohli as he scored a couple of half-centuries and then followed it up with a magnificent ton on Thursday.

The 33-year-old said that he batted out his skin against Afghanistan to end his century drought after more than two and half years.

“Today was the build-up of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn’t seem to be enough,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Kohli opened up about his thought process and said that God is blessing everyone and all have to work hard to achieve the milestones.

“I said, God has blessed me with a lot of good times in the past, and that’s why I’m in this position where these things can be spoken about. I have absolute no shame in admitting that God is blessing us all with everything in our destiny, we just have to work hard. So I went back to the drawing board, came back fresh, came back excited,” Kohli added.

The batting maverick talked about how the team management helped him in the tough phase and said that they allow him to play with freedom and enjoy the game.

“The team management have also had great communication with me through these times, they’ve kept my perspective right. When I came back there was not much information coming my way, they just said ‘you bat and enjoy yourself’. So it was just a matter of getting back into the space of enjoyment,” he said.

Kohli further said that he wasn’t unable to explain what was going inside his head when he was going through a lean patch with the bat.

“Have had many suggestions, lot of advice has come my way. People were telling me I was doing this wrong, that wrong, I picked out all the videos from the best times I had. It was the same initial movement, same approach towards the ball and it was just what was going on inside my head I wasn’t able to explain it to anyone,” Kohli asserted.

The premier batter said that he is very grateful for the last few months in his life which helped him change his perspective to move forward in the game.

“At the end of the day you know as an individual where you stand, and what you have to do for your journey, and people will have their opinions. But they cannot feel what you’re feeling. I have felt these last few months in a very different way, which is a very special time in my life. I’m very grateful for that time, my perspective had to change for me to move forward in cricket,” he concluded.

