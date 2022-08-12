Asia Cup 2022: 'If Hardik Pandya is Not There You Cannot Make That XI' - Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that India can find replacements for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah but without Hardik Pandya all their plans will fall apart. India had a disappointing show at the 2021 T20 World Cup as Hardik came under a lot of scrutiny for his bowling fitness but he took a short sabbatical from cricket after the tournament to work on his fitness. The flamboyant all-rounder regained full fitness, bounced back with his all-round show in IPL 2022 and made a comeback to the Indian team. In the past couple of months, Hardik has turned out to be the biggest match-winner for India in white-ball cricket.

In 13 T20Is he played this year, Pandya scored 281 runs and claimed 8 wickets to show his all-round skills. He also impressed many in the 50-over format too against England.

Chopra feels that having Pandya in the XI gives an insurance policy to the team as he provides the right balance with the option of bowling four overs.

“It’s an insurance policy (on Hardik bowling 4 overs). He is performing very well. No doubt about that. But be mindful of one thing. Hardik Pandya is the only player in that squad who is proving that balance. Without him, all the well-laid plans will fall apart. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, even Jasprit Bumrah you can manage to find a replacement for them. But if Hardik Pandya is not there you cannot make that XI,” Chopra said on Star Sports after Team India’s Asia Cup squad selection.

The former cricketer-turned commentator further said that India should use the all-rounder judiciously with the ball in Asia Cup.

“So maybe against Pakistan he can bowl four overs, but not against teams like Afghanistan or Sri Lanka. So use him judiciously.” he explained.

India will start their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. The Men in Blue will be under some extra pressure this time as they lost to Pakistan in their last clash during 2021 T20 WC. Virat Kohli has been recalled to the side after missing out on West Indies and Zimbabwe tours to manage his workload. While senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the multi-nation tournament due to side strain.

